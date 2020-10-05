Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Appears On Bluetooth SIG Authority; Suggests Imminent India Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last week, Xiaomi India's Managing Director teased India launch of the Mi 10T series. However, he did not mention the Mi 10T Lite in the tweet. Now, the global and the Indian variant of the Mi 10T Lite has been certified by the Bluetooth SIG authority, hints an imminent launch.

As per the listing, Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest Mi 10T series in the country by this month or November. The Mi 10T Lite is the most affordable handset under the series and we have already known the features of the phone.

Mi 10T Lite Features

The Mi 10T Lite has a 6.67-inch display along with 120Hz refresh rate. There is the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Mi 10T Lite is the world's first phone with the 750G 5G processor. The handset comes in 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of native storage.

Coming to the optics, you get a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the handset features a 16MP selfie camera and it also supports 1080p video recording. This device packs a 4,820 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Lastly, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Mi 10T Lite is priced at Euro 279 (around Rs. 24,000), while 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs at Euro 329 (around Rs. 28,000).

The handset can be a good choice for users who are looking for a phone under budget with premium features. We can expect the Indian variant of the Mi 10T Lite to get a similar price tag. After spending only Rs. 24,000, you get a high refresh rate display, all-new 750G 5G processor.

Besides, it also offers great camera features. However, the device does not support wireless charging. The handset will compete with the OnePlus Nord which is available in the country at Rs. 24,999. It also offers premium features including a 90Hz AMOLED panel, dual front camera. However, the OnePlus Nord has a 48MP rear camera.

Best Mobiles in India