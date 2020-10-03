Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India Launch Officially Teased News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi recently introduced its latest Mi 10T series in Europe. The new series has three models including the Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, and the Mi 10T Pro. The Mi 10T Pro is the latest flagship model from the company, while the Mi 10T Lite is a mid-range smartphone. Now, it seems the company is all set to unveil the new series in India.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has teased the India launch of the Mi 10T series via its official twitter handle. Notably, he has mentioned only the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro. So, Indian users might not get the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Specifications

Starting with price, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Mi 10T Pro is priced at 599 Euros (around Rs. 51,461), while high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model retails for 699 Euros (around Rs. 60,052)

Coming to the features, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with 144Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and there is a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

For software, it runs on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 12 skin on top. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For imaging, you get a triple camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, the device sports a 20MP selfie camera.

Considering the price, the high-end camera features, 144Hz refresh rate display, the gaming-centric processor makes its the best flagship model. On the other hand, the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC is said to come with the OnePlus 8T and the handset is also expected to be priced around Rs. 60,000.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Specifications

The Mi 10T has almost similar features to the Mi 10T Pro. The handset has the same 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi has used the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC for the Mi 10T. However, it has a 64MP triple-lens which is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor. for selfies, you can get the same 20MP sensor at the front and it also packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

Lastly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Mi 10T costs 499 Euros (around Rs. 42,866), while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at 549 Euros (Rs. 47,161).

