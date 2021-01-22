Mi 10T Priced At Rs. 32,999 During Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is live now and there are many attractive discounts on budget-centric and flagship phones. If you are looking for a premium device but don't want to spend a huge amount, then you can consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T which is now available at a discount price of Rs. 3,000. To recall, the Mi 10T 5G was launched in India back in October last year. Features like 144Hz display, 64MP triple-lens setup make the device the best buy in this price range.

Mi 10T Price On Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

The Mi 10T is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model which is now available at Rs. 32,999. On the other hand, the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be purchased now at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999 which was previously priced at Rs 37,999.

The phone is available in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options. Besides, you can also avail of another Rs. 3,000 instant discounts using the ICICI Bank credit or debit card. Do note that, the discount price is applicable until January 24.

Mi 10T: Is It Worth Buying?

Including the discount and bank offers one can get the Mi 10T by paying around Rs. 30,000. At an affordable price, you can get a larger 6.67-inch DotDisplay with an FHD+ (2400 × 1080) resolution on the Mi 10T. It also comes with a 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Snapdragon 865 5G chipset handles the processing and it packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

For imaging, the Mi 10T has a triple-lens setup including a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 20MP front camera. Moreover, the device runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 and it also supports dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and more.

