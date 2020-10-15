Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Launched In India With SD 865 Chipset: Can It Take On OnePlus 8T? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Mi 10 series has been doing fairly well in the crowded smartphone market. Adding to the list is the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro smartphones, which have debuted in India. Looking back, the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro were launched in the global market back in March and have finally made their way to India.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Features

Mi 10T flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate with a Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone draws power from the Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. Like all Xiaomi smartphones, it runs MIUI based on Android 10.

For optics, Xiaomi has included a 64MP triple camera setup coupled with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter. There's a 20MP selfie camera. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the Mi 10T with 33W fast charging support. Other details include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G support, Bluetooth v5.1, and so on.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Features

There are many similarities between the base and the Pro variants. For one, the Mi 10T also features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also draws power from the Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also, it runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 - just like the Mi 10T.

The key difference is in the camera setup, where you'll find a 108MP triple-camera setup with optical image stabilization (OIS). It also includes a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter, and a 20MP selfie camera. Most of the other features remain the same, including the 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Price, Availablity

Starting with the Mi 10T, is available in two variants of 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, costing Rs. 35,99 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. The Mi 10T Pro is available for Rs. 39,999 for the single 8GB RAM variant. Both smartphones are available in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver, with the addition of Aurora Blue for the Pro variant.

The Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro will kickstart pre-orders at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is offering cashback, exchange, and no-cost EMI offers as well. One can also pre-order at Mi.com and Mi Home stores. There's still no word on when the shipping will begin.

Mi 10T Series Vs OnePlus 8T

OnePlus has also launched its premium OnePlus 8T flagship with a similar Snapdragon 865 processor. Since both are premium smartphones with a similar price tag, the competition is going to be tough. It remains to see if the bigger 108MP camera, 144 refresh rate display of the Mi 10T Pro can take on the OnePlus 8T.

Best Mobiles in India