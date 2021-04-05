Mi 11 Ultra To Be Heftier Than OnePlus 9 Pro In India? News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch date for the Mi 11 Ultra -- its flagship smartphone with the biggest camera sensor on any smartphone and a few more tricks up its sleeves. Xiaomi, as a brand is majorly known for affordable smartphones, and the Mi 11 Ultra might change this notion, as it is expected to cost more than the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in two variants in India; the base model costs Rs. 64,999, while the high-end model costs Rs. 69,999. The Mi 11 Ultra costs 5,999 Yuan in China (approx Rs. 67,027) adding additional charges like import duty and additional taxes, the base model of the Mi 11 Ultra is likely to cost around Rs. 70,000. The phone is launching on March 23rd via an online event, streamed across the social media platform.

Is This Price Justifiable?

Yes and no. Yes, because the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is as feature-rich and as powerful as any other flagship smartphone. In fact, it has a lot of features that are missing from other smartphones. No, because of the brand value, the name Xiaomi is always associated with affordable products, and a user might hesitate to spend around Rs. 70,000 for a product of this brand, despite the capabilities of this device.

Though the company manufactures most of its products in India, the Mi 10 was actually imported last year, which did increase the price of the device, especially when compared to the Chinese pricing. If the Mi 11 Ultra is also imported into the country, it is likely to cost a lot more than how much it costs in China.

If you need a cutting-edge flagship smartphone and don't care about the brand name associated with the device, then the Mi 11 Ultra could a great alternative. However, if you tend to care about the branding, then the Mi 11 Ultra might not make the cut.

If you remember, Xiaomi entered the Indian market with the flagship Mi 3, and the focus of the company then shifted to budget and mid-range phones due to the popularity of the affordable Redmi series of smartphones.

