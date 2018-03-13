Micromax Bharat 1 (2018) 4G feature phone to launch soon in India

Micromax had launched the Bharat 1 in India in October last year. Notably, it is the first 4G-enabled feature phone from the company. The homegrown phone maker is now planning to launch the 2018 version of the Bharat 1, reports 91Mobiles. The publication claims to have obtained this information from a source in the retail chain.

The report also includes a render of the alleged Micromax Bharat 1 (2018). In the image, the phone is shown sporting a funky Red color. However, we expected there will be other color variants as well. Talking about the design, the handset looks pretty much the same as the last year's Bharat 1. From the image, you can also see the presence of a large speaker at the phone's back.

Coming to the specifications, the Bharat 1 (2018) is said to provide support for 22 regional languages. As stated, it will also with 4G VoLTE support. Apart from that, the phone will reportedly have a Live TV feature, a selfie camera, a color display and an LED torch light.

While it is not confirmed yet, the publication speculates that the Micromax Bharat 1 (2018) will be priced under Rs. 2,000 in India. Last year, the company had partnered with BSNL to offer some offers and benefits for the buyers of Bharat 1. So it could do the same this year as well.

To recall, the Bharat 1 is powered by an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that supports 4G VoLTE network. Under its hood, there is a 2,000mAh battery that keeps the lights on. Besides this, the handset also carries support for more than 22 languages. In terms of optics, the "Made in India" Bharat 1 features a 2MP rear-facing camera and a VGA camera up front.

The phone has a lot to offer in terms of entertainment. As such, it will allow users to access over 100 live TV channels, and tons of songs and videos. In addition, the device comes pre-installed with BHIM UPI payments app and BSNL's wallet app. The Bharat 1 was launched in India at Rs. 2,200.