Micromax Bharat 5 will have long-lasting battery, hints teaser

Yesterday we got to know that homegrown manufacturer Micromax is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in the Bharat series on December 1. The smartphone started sending media invites for the launch event to happen at 12 PM on Friday at Gurugram with the caption 'PowerOf5'.

Now Micromax has teased the long-lasting battery life of the Bharat 5 smartphone. The teaser reads, "Low Battery? Specially brewed for refuelling your phone! #PowerOf5". This tips that the Bharat 5 could be bundled with a capacious battery that can render a long-lasting battery life to the users without the concern of low battery.

The invite that Micromax had sent yesterday gave us a glance at the front and rear design of the device. Going by the same, there appear to be capacitive navigation keys at the bottom of the screen and a selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors at the top. Talking about the rear of the Micromax Bharat 5, it looks like the smartphone will arrive with a dual camera setup along with LED flash as well. The branding of Micromax is visible at the center of the rear panel.

Though the specifications and pricing of the Bharat 5 slated to be launched tomorrow remain unknown, we can expect the device to be priced below Rs. 8,000 in order to give a stiff challenge to the bestselling Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

As of now, only this much is known about the Micromax Bharat 5. We need to wait for more details to surface online about the upcoming Micromax smartphone with a big battery to know what other goodies it might pack. Let's await the launch of the Bharat 5 tomorrow.

If you don't remember, Micromax unveiled the Bharat 1 4G feature phone and Bharat 2 Ultra at Rs. 999 and Rs. 2,200 in the country earlier this year.