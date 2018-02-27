Micromax Bharat Go, Android Oreo (Go Edition) showcased at MWC 2018

A few days ahead of the MWC 2018 tech show, Google revealed that it will announce Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphones at the tech show. While a few such phones such as Nokia 1, Alcatel 1X and ZTE Tempo Go were unveiled over the past two days. Along with these, Google seems to have chosen to showcase a new one from Micromax.

Well, the talk is about Micromax Bharat Go, an Android Oreo (Android Go) smartphone. Previously, there were claims that the company is teaming up with Google to come up with one such device. Going by a recent GizmoTimes report, Micromax Bharat Go is all set to be launched by next month in India.

As its name indicates, the Micromax Bharat Go runs Android Oreo (Go edition), which is a toned-down version of Android OS meant for the entry-level smartphones with 1GB or lesser RAM. The software is optimized for instant apps and lighter versions of Google apps those are not resource hungry. Android Go will be preloaded with apps such as Gmail Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Chrome, Google Search Go, YouTube Go, Assistant Go, Play Store and Google Keyboard.

The report further goes on stating that the Micromax Bharat Go will arrive with a 4.5-inch FWVGA LCD display. Under its hood, it is said to employ a quad-core MediaTek processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. This is not surprising as Android Go is designed for phones with 1GB or lesser RAM and helps in saving the storage space up to two times.

Moreover, Android Go OS has inbuilt security options via Google Play Protect and helps in keeping your favorite apps and data safe all the time. The OS also comes with Files Go app that helps in saving the storage and optimizing the memory usage. For imaging, the Micromax Android Go smartphone will arrive with a 5MP selfie camera and a 5MP rear camera with LED flash as well.

When it comes to the pricing and availability, we can expect the Micromax Bharat Go to be priced around Rs. 5,000. Along with this smartphone, Google has also showcased the Lava Z50 at its booth and this one is believed to be launched in March.