Micromax Canvas 2 Plus with an 18:9 aspect ratio display launched for Rs 8999

Micromax has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India called the Micromax Canvas 2 Plus for a price of Rs. 8999. The smartphone will be available in India from the 15th June 2018 via offline retail stores across the country.

Design

In terms of design, the Micromax Canvas 2 Plus has a plastic unibody design but looks like a glass panel using the paint. Though the smartphone has an 18:9 aspect ratio display, it has prominent bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone.

Specifications

The Micromax Canvas 2 Plus has a 1440 x 720px IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio offering a taller form factor. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the quad-core chipset with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of flash storage with a micro SD card slot.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a single 13 MP rear-facing camera and an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera. The main highlight of the smartphone is the fact that, it is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing.

Last but not the least, the smartphone offers Android 7.1 Nougat OS with custom UI on the top. Other standard features like a 3.5 mm headphone jack, support for FM Radio, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are also supported on the Micromax Canvas 2 Plus.

Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics said:

Canvas2 was the first smartphone that we launched in our Canvas range of smartphones back in 2012, which reinvented the way consumers looked at their smartphone as it led to the democratization of technology in India. Over the last few years, as the Indian handset and telecom industry has undergone dynamic shift, the focus of consumers is shifting from just the hardware, to overall connected experience. Therefore, to address the consumer needs, we are coming up with Canvas 2 Plus with compelling features like infinity screen, face unlock feature, compelling battery etc. We expect Canvas 2 Plus to yet again set a bench mark and revolutionize the overall smartphone adoption.