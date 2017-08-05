Micromax Canvas Infinity leaks against Galaxy S8; 18:9 curved display seen

A couple of days back, we came across a report that Micromax is in plans to launch a new smartphone series called Infinity series. It was reported that this smartphone in the Infinity lineup might feature a 5.7-inch curved display and an aspect ratio of 18:9 as seen on the Samsung Galaxy S8 duo and LG G6.

The report further went on stating that the Micromax curved display smartphone will be a premium device launching by the end of this month. While this was a speculation until now, Micromax has confirmed the same by revealing that the device will be dubbed Micromax Canvas Infinity. It has been confirmed that this phone will be launched in the country by the end of this month.

Micromax has further revealed that the Canvas Infinity will be fitted with a 5.7-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 as guessed earlier. Though the company has not revealed much about this smartphone, it is clear that it will be the first affordable smartphone to be launched with such an aspect ratio as the others in the market with this aspect ratio belong to the premium price range.

Talking about the latest information about the upcoming Micromax Canvas Infinity, an alleged image of this smartphone has been leaked along with the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Micromax device at the left seems to have minimum side bezels and thin bezels at the top and bottom too. On comparing it with the Galaxy S8, the Micromax device looks taller and there appears to be a micro USB port at the bottom.

With the launch of the Canvas Infinity, Micromax will be the first smartphone manufacturer to feature the new kind of aspect ratio that is becoming the trend these days. Going by the existing rumors, this smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.