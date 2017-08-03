Micromax smartphone with curved display to be launched this month

A few days back, Micromax announced the launch of the Selfie 2 smartphone at Rs. 9,999. Following this, the company seems to be all set to introduce a new smartphone lineup.

According to a report by The Mobile Indian citing sources familiar with the development, Micromax will launch a new smartphone lineup called Infinity series by the end of August. Going by its name, the upcoming device will feature a curved display with an aspect ratio of 9:18. The device is claimed to flaunt a 5.7-inch curved display on board. It is said to be an affordable alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S8 featuring an Infinity Display and the LG G6 with a FullVision display.

Apart from the display, this upcoming premium smartphone from Micromax is believed to be equipped with a 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and an ample 128GB storage capacity that can be further expanded using a microSD card. On the imaging front, this smartphone from the domestic manufacturer is believed to feature a single 16MP camera sensor at its rear.

Since the debut of this year, Micromax has been launching smartphones at different price points but the company hasn't filled the premium market segment with a flagship for quite some time. By launching a premium flagship smartphone, the company can add more power to the competition as the device is believed to be priced reasonably.

Micromax did not launch any devices for quite a considerable time but the company has come back to the track from early this year. Even its subsidiary Yu started making announcements this year.