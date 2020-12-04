Just In
- 6 min ago Sony PS5 Pro With Dual GPU Incoming; Set To Outperform Xbox Series X
-
- 10 min ago Motorola Nio Image Leaked; Display, Front Camera Details Tipped
- 1 hr ago Realme Buds Air 2 Gets FCC Certification Hinting Imminent Launch
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Answers For December 4: How To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Don't Miss
- Sports Simon Taufel on banning switch-hit: Impossible to officiate change of grip and stance
- Finance RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Sees Inflation At Elevated Levels
- Education Amazon Jobs: Amazon On a Hiring Spree Engaging More Than 1.2 Million People, Recruiting 2,800 Workers On A Daily Basis
- Movies Rakul Preet Singh Takes Part In Online Blood Donation Campaign; Requests Fans To Join The Network
- News GHMC Election Results 2020: BJP put up a stellar show
- Automobiles New Toyota-Maruti Suzuki SUV Coming Soon: To Rival The Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos
- Lifestyle Sonakshi Sinha Is A Vision In Sheer White Crop Top And Bodycon Skirt, Details And Price Inside!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In December
Micromax IN 1b First Sale Announced; Sale Slated For December 10
The first sale of the Micromax IN 1b has been set for December 10. The budget-friendly handset was supposed to go on sale last month. However, the sale was postponed due to some logistics issue. Now, the company made this announcement via its Twitter handle and the phone will be available for purchase on December 10 at 12 PM via Flipkart and the company's website.
Ho jao ready to go #INForIndia! IN 1b is coming to you on 10th Dec on https://t.co/I1pS4u1xaV & https://t.co/udXRDYsYnL. Get the IN 1b 2GB + 32GB for just INR6999, and 4GB + 64GB for just INR7999. Know more about the phone here: https://t.co/KpJ3lTg23A#INMobiles #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/LFHlZYgG2r— IN by Micromax #INNote1 (@Micromax__India) December 3, 2020
Micromax IN 1b Price And Sale Offers
The handset made its debut in the country last month alongside the IN Note 1 which has already been on sale. The Micromax IN 1b costs at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option and Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in blue, green, and purple color options.
Sale offers on the Micromax IN 1b include a 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, another 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and a no-cost EMI option will also be available on the e-commerce site.
Micromax IN 1b: Key Features
Starting with the software, the base variant of the device runs on Android 10 Go Edition, while the 4GB model ships with regular Android 10 OS. Upfront, it features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Micromax IN 1b comes with the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.
The handset offers a 13MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor at the rear side. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies. In terms of connectivity, it gets 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, Google Assistant button. Lastly, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.
-
24,998
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
20,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960