    Micromax IN 1b First Sale Announced; Sale Slated For December 10

    By
    |

    The first sale of the Micromax IN 1b has been set for December 10. The budget-friendly handset was supposed to go on sale last month. However, the sale was postponed due to some logistics issue. Now, the company made this announcement via its Twitter handle and the phone will be available for purchase on December 10 at 12 PM via Flipkart and the company's website.

     

    Micromax IN 1b Price And Sale Offers

    The handset made its debut in the country last month alongside the IN Note 1 which has already been on sale. The Micromax IN 1b costs at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option and Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in blue, green, and purple color options.

    Sale offers on the Micromax IN 1b include a 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, another 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and a no-cost EMI option will also be available on the e-commerce site.

    Micromax IN 1b First Sale Slated For December 10

    Micromax IN 1b: Key Features

    Starting with the software, the base variant of the device runs on Android 10 Go Edition, while the 4GB model ships with regular Android 10 OS. Upfront, it features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Micromax IN 1b comes with the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

     

    The handset offers a 13MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor at the rear side. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies. In terms of connectivity, it gets 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, Google Assistant button. Lastly, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

    micromax smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, December 4, 2020, 11:37 [IST]
