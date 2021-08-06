Micromax IN 2b First Sale In India Today At 12 PM: Offers To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last week, Micromax launched the successor of the IN 1b dubbed the IN 2b in India. The handset is now all set to go for the sale in the country. Interested buyers can grab the smartphone starting today (August 6) at 12 PM via Flipkart and the brand's official site. The Micromax IN 2b will be available in three color options - black, blue, and green.

Micromax IN 2b Price And Sale Offers

The Micromax IN 2b carries a price tag of Rs. 7,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model, while the high-end 6GB + 64GB option will cost Rs. 8,999. However, Flipkart is giving 10 percent off on Axis and ICICI Banks cards, a 5 percent unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users.

Micromax IN 2b Features

The Micromax IN 2b flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone ships with the Unisoc T610 octa-core SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage that also supports an additional storage expansion of up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charging tech that claims to offer up to 160 hours of music playback, up to 20 hours of Web browsing, and so on. The camera department is handled by a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 5MP front camera sensor.

Connectivity options include dual VoWiFi, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, and USB Type-C port. Lastly, the device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.

Should You Buy?

The Micromax IN 2b would be an ideal choice under the Rs. 10,000 segment. It can handle day-to-day normal usage without any issue. Despite being an entry-level smartphone, the IN 2b claims to offer 30% better graphics performance compared to its competitors.

Alongside, you get a stock Android experience, a couple of camera features, and a long-lasting battery. However, by spending Rs. 2,000 more, you can get a 90Hz display on smartphones like Galaxy F12 which skips the Micromax IN 2b.

