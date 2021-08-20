Micromax In 2B Prices Hiked Within Weeks Of Launch; Still Worth Considering? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Micromax revived its smartphone business last year with the launch of IN series. Almost a year later, the brand launched a new budget smartphone for the Indian audience called the IN 2B. The device was announced in two different configurations both of which are priced under Rs. 10,000. In the latest move, the company has increased the prices of the IN 2B in India. Does this move come in the company's favour? Here's what we think:

Micromax In 2B New Prices In India

The Micromax IN 2B was launched last month in India at an asking price of Rs. 7,999. The 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant was announced with this pricing, while the 6GB RAM model was launched at Rs. 8,999. Within a few weeks of its official launch, the company has hiked the prices of both variants in the country by Rs. 500.

Following the price hike, the Micromax In 2B's 4GB RAM model will be selling at Rs. 8,499. The 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model will be selling for Rs. 9,499. The new prices will apply to all three color options. For reference, the device comes in black, blue, and green shades. Notably, the prices have been updated at Flipkart and the company's official website as well.

Is Micromax In 2B Price Hike A Right Move?

The price hike is a recent trend that is not just limited to Micromax but other smartphone brands as well. Just like the Micromax In 2B, several other devices have received a price hike soon after an official launch this year.

But, if we speak of the Micromax In 2B, it has been the cheap price tag that was the key highlight besides entry-level specification. The competition is also stiff in this segment (sub Rs. 10,000) which is why lower pricing is a major sales-driving factor. The price hike isn't exponential, but even a smaller difference of Rs. 500 would make the users consider other offerings with better specifications.

Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and even Samsung has models that retail below Rs. 10,000 and have a mainstream Qualcomm or MediaTek mobile processor compared to the Unisoc SoC offered by Micromax In 2B. In our opinion, a price cut rather than a price hike would have got the company more buyers.

