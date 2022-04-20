Micromax In 2c Full Specs, Renders Leak: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Micromax, the homegrown manufacturer is all set to take the wraps off a new smartphone in the In series. Of late, there are rumors and speculations regarding a new smartphone - the Micromax In 2c in India. There is further evidence that this device will be launched soon in India as it has been certified on select regulatory websites.

In a recent development, the Micromax In 2c has been subjected to a leak wherein its complete specifications and renders have emerged. This leak comes from the well-known Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore.

Micromax In 2c Renders Leak

As per the latest leak that shows the renders of the Micromax In 2c, the smartphone could be launched in Grey, Black, and another variant that appears to be like Brown. In terms of design, the upcoming Micromax smartphone appears to resemble its sibling - the Micromax In 2b.

However, the device misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor and the In branding is seen at the bottom center. Also, there appears to be a backfiring speaker positioned at the bottom right corner. In terms of camera, it appears to mimic the arrangement on the In 2b, with an LED flash positioned below the sensors. At the front, there is a waterdrop notch panel housing a selfie camera sensor and an earpiece.

Micromax In 2c Rumored Specs

When it comes to rumored specs, the Micromax In 2c is expected to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a brightness of 400 nits and an STB ratio of 89%. Under its hood, the smartphone is tipped to get the power from a UNISOC T610 chipset teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage space. It will also supports expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

A 5000mAh battery is believed to power the Micromax In 2c with 10W charging speed. For photography, the upcoming Micromax smartphone is tipped to use a 5MP selfie camera sensor and a dual-camera setup at the rear. There could be a dual-camera setup at the rear with an 8MP primary sensor and a VGA secondary sensor. The other aspects of the Micromax In 2c is likely to run Android 11 OS, dual-SIM support, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

