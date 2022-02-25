Micromax In 2C Listed On Google Play Supported Devices; Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Micromax In 2B smartphone grabbed headlines as it was one of the advanced smartphones made in India. Now, the company is working on expanding the series, tipped to launch the Micromax In 2C. To note, the Micromax In 2C was spotted a few weeks earlier. The latest report reveals the phone appeared on the Google Play supported devices list.

Micromax In 2C On Google Play List

Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav spotted the upcoming Micromax In 2C with the model number E6533 on the Google Play supported devices list. Looking back, the same model number and device earlier stopped by the BIS certification and Geekbench benchmarking website.

Since the alleged Micromax phone has appeared on the Google list, we can expect it to launch pretty soon. These websites and listings have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Micromax In 2C smartphone. As the name suggests, the upcoming phone is the successor to the Micromax In 2B.

Micromax IN 2C E6533 spotted on google play support, BIS & geekbench.

- Unisoc T-610

- Android 11

- 4GB Ram#Micromax #IN2C pic.twitter.com/cWastQEMPE — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 24, 2022

Micromax In 2C Features: What To Expect?

The Micromax In 2C on the Geekbench platform has revealed a couple of key details. For one, the upcoming smartphone will draw power from the Unisoc T610 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and most likely 64GB storage. The phone was spotted with Android 11 OS.

Additionally, the Geekbench scores of the Micromax In 2C revealed 347 and 1127 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Apart from this, the websites don't reveal any other details of the alleged Micromax In 2C. Since the phone has appeared on both Google Play and BIS, we can expect an imminent launch.

Micromax In 2C Launch: Expected Timeline

Speaking of the launch, reports suggest the upcoming Micromax In 2C could launch as early as March. We can expect more specifications and features to be teased in the coming days. As far as the price is concerned, the Micromax In 2C could be under Rs. 10,000, making it a new addition to the affordable segment.

Looking back, the Micromax In 2B launched with a quad-camera setup, an AMOLED display, and much more. One can expect a similar setup with much more upgrades on the next-gen Micromax In 2C.

