Micromax In 2 In Works; Expected Specifications And Price Tipped

Micromax is rumored to be working on a new smartphone as part of the company's In series. The speculated Micromax In 2 phone is claimed to have a slew of features including strong battery power with LCD Display. In addition, Ishant Raj, a tech enthusiast, posted the Micromax In 2 specifications and price in India on Twitter.

Micromax In 2 Features

The speculated Micromax In 2 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. According to the source, the smartphone would be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. However, no information on the Micromax In 2's RAM variations has been released. The phone is expected to have a polycarbonate back and come pre-installed with Android 11.

The under-development Micromax In 2 handset could have a triple camera configuration, with a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 2MP tertiary sensor, as well as an 8MP selfie camera on the front, as shared by the tipster. Micromax In 2 is expected to have a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities. Because the company has yet to issue an official statement, therefore the shared specifications are supposedly rumored.

Micromax In 2 Price And Availability

The Micromax In 2 smartphones could be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000, according to a tweet from Ishant Raj, which was reposted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. While no plans for the suspected smartphone have been confirmed, the Micromax In Note 2 was just introduced at Rs. 13,490 for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage model.

Recently launched Micromax's IN Note 2 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 CPU and 4GB of RAM. The processors of its octa-core CPU are the Cortex A76 Dual-Core and Cortex A55 Hexa Core processors, which run at 2.05GHz and 2GHz, respectively. The Mali-G76 MC4 GPU inside ensures high-definition graphics.

A non-removable 5000 mAh Li-Polymer battery with 30W Fast Charging capability has been incorporated by Micromax. The complete smartphone is charged to 50% capacity in just 25 minutes.

