Micromax In Note 1 Pro India Launch Expected For September; Helio G90 And 4GB RAM Tipped

News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax In Note 1 Pro, the successor of the Micromax In Note 1 launch seems just around the corner. Last month, the device was spotted on Geekbench, revealing few specs of the handset. Now, the launch of the Micromax In Note 1 Pro has been tipped. Going by the latest development, the smartphone will see the light by end of this month.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro Launching This Month

As per the latest info via tipster Mukul Sharma, the brand will launch the smartphone at end of the September in India. The exact launch date has not been shared by the tipster.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro Features We Known So Far

Apart from the hardware features, the display, camera, and battery specs of the handset are still under wraps. As mentioned above, the Micromax In Note 1 Pro with model number E7748 appeared on the Geekbench listing where the phone managed to score 519 points in the single-core and 1673 points in the multi-core tests.

Additionally, the listing revealed the upcoming Micromax In Note 1 Pro will ship with Android 10 OS ​which sounds a bit strange. However, we expect the brand could launch the phone with Android 11 OS. The device is also tipped to run the MediaTek Helio G90 processor which will be paired with 4GB of RAM. We expect other RAM options at the launch.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro: What More To Expect?

Since the device will be the successor of the Micromax In Note 1, so the Micromax In Note 1 Pro might offer some similar features as the predecessor. Considering this, the upcoming phone is believed to offer a quad or triple rear camera, standard connectivity, and a large display. However, we will have to wait for more intel on the same.

As far as the price is concerned, the upcoming Note-series device is also likely to carry an affordable price tag. Moreover, the brand has not shared any words on the upcoming Micromax In Note 1 Pro. If the phone will indeed arrive this month, we expect Micromax will soon start dropping teasers for the upcoming Micromax In Note 1 Pro.

