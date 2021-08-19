Just In
Micromax In Note 1 Pro With Helio G90 Chip Launch Likely: What To Expect?
Micromax In Note 1 Pro could be the next entrant under the In-series. The handset will be the successor of the In Note 1 that was launched last year. The brand seems to be prepping up for its next launch. However, Micromax is yet to share word on this. The In Note 1 Pro was spotted on Geekbench, revealing few features of the upcoming phone.
Micromax In Note 1 Pro Spotted On Geekbench
The Micromax In Note 1 Pro with model number E7748 was spotted (via MySmartPrice) on the Geekbench listing. The phone has managed to score 519 points in the single-core and 1673 points in the multi-core tests.
Further, the listing reveals the upcoming Micromax phone will ship with Android 10 OS. The phone is said to come with the MediaTek Helio G90 processor combined with 4GB of RAM. We expect other RAM options will also be there. Apart from this, the listing has not revealed anything.
Micromax In Note 1 Pro: What More To Expect?
The display camera and battery details are still under wraps. Since the upcoming Micromax In Note 1 Pro will be the successor of the In Note 1, we expect it to borrow some features from its precursor such as connectivity options, battery, and so on.
Besides, the In Note 1 Pro is also believed to have a quad-camera setup, FHD+ display, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery. However, we will have to wait for confirmation on the same.
How Much It Will Cost?
At this moment, we cannot tell regarding the pricing of the phone. Since all the devices under In-series come with an affordable price tag. Considering this, we can say the upcoming Micromax In Note 1 Pro will also be a budget-centric device.
In the same news, the brand recently announced the In 2b smartphone starting at Rs. 7,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM option. Features of the In 2b include a 6.52-inch display, Android 11 OS, and the Unisoc T610 octa-core SoC that is claimed to offer 30% better graphics performance compared to the rivals.
