Micromax Infinity N11, Infinity N12 first sale begins today: Price, offers and specs

The homegrown consumer electronics brand Micromax had recently launched its Infinity series of smartphones here in the Indian market. The Micromax Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 are the first notch display design smartphones from the company. Both the devices come in the affordable price segment and are going live on sale for the first time. The smartphones will be available for purchase from offline retail stores and currently, the online availability is unknown.

Micromax Infinity N11, Infinity N12 price and offers:

Both the Infinity N11 and N12 are priced under the sub 10K price bucket. While the Infinity N11 carries a price tag of Rs 8,999, the Infinity N12 is priced at Rs 9,999.

As for the offers, Micromax and Jio have teamed up to offer some add-on benefits to the users who are purchasing the Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 units. Users can get cashback worth up to Rs 2,200 along with an additional data benefit of 50GB.

Micromax Infinity N11, N12 specifications and features:

The entry-segment Micromax Infinity line-up makes use of a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The Infinity N11 comes with 2GB of RAM, whereas, the Infinity N12 has 3GB of RAM. Both the smartphones have 32GB inbuilt storage both of which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The Micromax Infinity series will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Some additional features include, fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security features. Both the smartphones feature a tall 6.19-inch HD+ display panel that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. So, if you budget smartphone with a notch display is what you are looking to buy, you can consider the new releases by Micromax.