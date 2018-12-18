Micromax launches Infinity N12 and N11 in India: Price, launch offers and specifications

Micromax, the Indian consumer band has finally introduced two new smartphones in the Indian market after a long break. The company offered an impressive range of budget smartphones in the country and was amongst the top trending brands here. However, the company had to struggle with all the Chinese brands in India and experienced a tough time moving up the charts. Now, it appears that the company is all set to make a comeback in the Indian market with the release of its two new smartphones.

Micromax has launched its Infinity series of smartphones in India including the Infinity N12 and Infinity N 11 smartphones. Both the Micromax Infinity smartphones including Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 smartphones packs some of the latest trending features such as dual-lens rear camera setup, a display with notch and others. The latest smartphones are priced aggressively under Rs 10,000 price point and will be competing with the other sub 10K smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Realme 2, and Honor 9N among others.

Let's have a quick look at the specifications and features offered by Micromax Infinity N11 and N12 smartphones:

In terms of display, both the Micromax Infinity N12 and N11 smartphones pack a tall 6.19-inch HD+ display panel. The HD+ resolution is commonly seen in the budget category of smartphones. The display panel on both the smartphones has an aspect ratio of 18:9:9.

Under the hood, the Micromax Infinity series uses a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The Micromax Infinity N12 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The onboard storage on the Infinity N12 can be expanded further up to 128GB via microSD card. On the other hand, the Infinity N11 will be available in 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Both the N12 and N11 smartphones come enabled with a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition features for device's security. The smartphones ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company is promising an Android 9 Pie update for both the smartphones in next 45 days.

For imaging, both the N12 and N11 smartphone sports a dual-lens rear camera setup with AI capabilities. The rear camera comprises of a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP wide-angle secondary sensor. Up front, the Infinity N12 sports a 16MP camera and the Infinity N11 comes with an 8MP sensor to capture selfies and to make video calls. Both the rear cameras support various modes such as time lapse, Portrait mode, AI mode, and others.

The sensors onboard include proximity sensors, gravity, light sensors, and a gyroscope. Both the smartphones also come with dual LTE and VoLTE support. Backing up both the Micromax Infinity N12 and N11 smartphones is a big 4,000mAh battery unit.

Pricing and offers:

The Infinity N12 carries a price tag of Rs 9,999, whereas, the N11 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999. As for the launch offers, the Reliance Jio customers will get a cashback of Rs 2,200 on the purchase of both the smartphones. The users will also be able to avail an extra 50GB of data as a part of the launch offers. The offer will be valid on the prepaid recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 298.

Image Source