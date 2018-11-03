Micromax Android Smart TVs launched starting from Rs. 51,990

Micromax, the Indian brand has announced two new Google-certified smart TVs in the country. These models are the first Google-certified Android-powered TVs to be launched by the company. Notably, these two models come in 49 inches and 55 inches and are touted to feature HDR technology that will render a stunning picture quality.

As these smart TVs are certified by Google, they come with an array of Google apps such as Google Play Store, Msuic, Games, Movies and TV. Also, there will be inbuilt Chromecast feature letting users cast their smartphones' screen wirelessly. The other aspects include Google Assistant for wireless smartphone control and voice search.

Micromax Smart TVs price

The 49-inch variant of the Micromax Smart TV is priced at Rs. 51,990. On the other hand, the 55-inch variant of the TV is priced at Rs. 61,990. Both these smart TVs will be available via the offline stores all over the country starting from this month.

Micromax smart TVs specifications

Micromax's new lineup of smart Android TVs will have an almost edge-to-edge display. These smart TVs come with 4K Ultra HD displays with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Also, they have the HDR (High Dynamic Range) 10 support. This technology is touted to offer a stunning picture quality.

These new smart TVs from the company use a quad-core A53 processor paired with 16GB of flash storage and 2.5GB of RAM. With the Eco Energy certification, these TVs are energy efficient as they consume low power. There are two 12W speakers on both these TVs along with Micromax's Pure Sound Technology, which is Dolby and DTS-HD audio certified for better sound output.

The launch of the new Smart TVs comes just a few days after the launch of the Android Go smartphones - Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition. These devices are priced at Rs. 5,899 and Rs. 4,249 respectively.

"Today, with the launch of our first ever Google-certified television, we have taken a step further in providing our consumers with memorable and stunning picture-quality experience and a wide array of options with Google's Play Store. The new range targets the consumers who want a larger than life experience and desire to access smart android content on a bigger, sharper, crystal clear screen. We are committed to grow this category further and consolidate our position in the television segment in India," said Rohan Agarwal, Director, Micromax Informatics.