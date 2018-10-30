Micromax launches Android Go smartphones in India

Domestic handset maker Micromax has announced the launch of two new Android Go smartphones in India -- Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition.

The devices will be sold offline at a price of Rs. 5,899 for the Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and at Rs. 4,249 for the Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition.

The company has also partnered with Reliance Jio to bring an exciting offer to its consumers. To begin with, an additional 25 GB of 4G data will be given to all Jio customers. Customer will get 5GB additional data benefits on a recharge of Rs.198/Rs.299 for a maximum of 5 recharges. The offer is applicable on Micromax GO Devices and Micromax Bharat 5.

Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics Ltd. said, "Riding on that festive fever across the country, we thought it's the perfect opportunity to give our consumers another reason to rejoice and enjoy the festivities in the best way possible. By launching not one but two smartphones together, we believe the consumers have a wide array of possibilities to choose from the Micromax family, depending on their specific needs and requirements. For the same, we are excited to partner with Reliance Jio and offer our consumers the best services. We look forward to a truly memorable festive season this year for both, our consumers as well as Micromax."

The Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is backed by a 5000mAh battery, it has a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The new smartphone comes with an 18:9 FullView display, fingerprint sensor, and face unlock feature. It runs on Android Oreo (Go Edition) along with a 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card.

While to Bharat 4 Diwali Edition has a 2000mAh battery packed in it and comes with a 5.0" display screen. It offers its consumers 1GB RAM and an expandable ROM up to 32GB. It runs on Android Oreo, it also has 4G VoLTE sim slots.