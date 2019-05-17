Micromax iOne Notch Display smartphone launched: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua The Micromax iOne will be powered by UniSOC's SC9863 Octa-core chipset with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, expandable to up to 128 GB via memory card.

Domestic handset maker Micromax Informatics has launched its budget iOne smartphone with Notch Display in India for Rs.4,999.

Targeted towards the new age consumers, the newly launched device comes with 19:9 notch screen a 2200mAh battery and a 5MP + 5MP dual camera with over nine shooting modes. The selfie camera also has bokeh feature for selfie lovers.

"Our newest iOne Notch Display hosts a 19:9 Notch screen that ensures more content is displayed without the edges being cut. Additionally, our newest offering also packs a powerful 2 GB RAM and Octa-core processor for maximizing the experience of our users. Micromax, since its inception, has always stood for democratizing technology at affordable price points. Continuing to build on that vision, the newest addition to the Micromax family will make the new #iOne a sought-after purchase for consumers across the country," Sunil Joon, Head Strategy, Micromax Informatics Ltd. said.

The new smartphone also comes with Time-Lapse and Slow-Motion Features for those who want more from their camera experience.

Neeraj Sharma, Country Head - UNISOC India, said, "We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Micromax by launching India's first UNISOC SC9863 chipset powered smartphone. Our powerful Octa-core LTE chipset - SC9863 brings high-performance AI operations, high-precision 3D imaging & camera functionality, superior video experience, and low power consumption. Micromax #iOne is going to showcase the full potential of SC9863 by delivering a feature-rich, seamless and smart mobile experience."

The company had launched Infinity series of smartphones last year in December including the Infinity N12 and Infinity N 11. In terms of display, both smartphones come with a 6.19-inch HD+ display panel along with HD+ resolution is commonly seen in the budget category of smartphones.