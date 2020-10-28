Micromax Joins Hands With MediaTek To Design Smartphones In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Micromax has announced that it will now start designing and developing smartphones in its R&D centre in Bengaluru under Make-in-India initiatives. The new announcement comes soon after the company shared its plans to launch new smartphones with the MediaTek Helio G chipsets on October 3, 2020.

The company is planning to launch new smartphones with MediaTekHelio G35 and Helio G85 processor. The smartphones are likely to have three cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery. With the upcoming smartphones, Micromax is planning to give tough competition to Realme, Xiaomi, and other established brands.

"Micromax's R&D in India will use the latest technologies and the advanced MediaTekHelio G series chips," Rahul Sharma, Co-founder of Micromax said. He added," Our team will be using these chipsets to develop the upcoming smartphones at our R&D Centre in India."

Micromax Upcoming Smartphones Expected Specification

The upcoming smartphones are likely to price between Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 15,000. One of the smartphones will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and will have two variants, i.e. 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM and 32GB of in-house storage.

The 2GB smartphone is expected to have a dual rear camera at the back. It will include 13MP and 2MP sensor. Furthermore, the smartphone will support an 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calling. On the other hand, the 3GB variant will have 13MP, 5MP, and 2MP cameras at the back, whereas the front camera is likely to have a 13MP camera.

Notably, the MediaTek Helio G85 processor comes with several smartphones such as the Redmi Note 9 and the Realme Narzo 20. On the other hand, the MediaTek Helio G35 comes with the Poco C3, Redmi 9, and the Realme C 11. So, it would be interesting to see what kind of response Micromax will receive.

