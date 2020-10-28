Realme C15s With Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset To Arrive Soon In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has introduced multiple handsets under its budget-centric C-series. Now, the company is reportedly launching a new variant of its Realme C15 powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition could be called the Realme C15s and it is expected to go official in the next two to three days.

Realme C15s Details

According to the information by Mukul Sharma, the Realme C15s will be available in two storage variants including the 3GB RAM + 32GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage which is similar to the regular Realme C15. The features of the new variant are likely to similar to the regular Realme C15 except for the MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

The tipster previously also claimed that the smartphone will be offered in Power Blue and Power Silver color options. However, there is no information regarding the exact launch date.

To recall, the regular Realme C15 which made its debut in India last month with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The onboard storage of the Realme C15 is expandable via a microSD card slot and it houses a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The handset runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top and offers a quad-rear camera setup. The camera setup of the handset includes a 13MP primary lens with an f/2.2 aperture, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor.

Upfront, the handset sports a 5MP selfie shooter. Other features of the Realme C15 include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802 for connectivity. Lastly, the regular Realme C15 is selling in the country starting at Rs. 9,499.

