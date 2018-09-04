ENGLISH

Micromax to launch 13 new smartphones in India by March 2019: Report

Micromax is getting ready for come back in the business. The company has revealed that it is going to launch 13 new smartphones by March 2019. Latest phone coming soon on September 20.

    It seems Micromax is all set to make its comeback in the Indian smartphone market with a blast. The company has revealed that it is going to launch 13 smartphones in India by March 31, 2019. Subhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial officer, Micromax India told The Mobile Indian that the company will launch its eight new smartphones under Micromax branding and the rest of five will be under Yu umbrella.

    "Every 40 day you will find a new product from our sister brand Yu, making a total of 5 models by the end of March 31, 2019. Apart from that, we will launch 7 to 8 models with Micromax branding in the same timeline," The Mobile Indian quoted Subhodip Pal.

    He has also revealed that Micromax is planning to launch a new smartphone just before the Diwali festival. "We will introduce a new Micromax smartphone on September 20, 2018," he added.

    According to The Mobile India's report, the upcoming Micromax smartphone would come along with a lot of innovation at a different price segment. As per Pal, the upcoming Yu smartphone will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Moreover, it will feature upgraded around Yu services. The company is clearly targetting the budget and mid-range segment smartphone to come back in the business.

    On the question of being silent for almost three quarters, he replied that Micromax was facing issues because of old 3G phones stock, demonetisation and GST. "We wanted to liquidate older stocks first, take a pause, recalibrate the roadmap and then go to the market," The Mobile India quoted Subhodip.

    He has also mentioned about the growth of Xiomi's market in India, and he added that Micromax had helped the company in gaining the market shares in India and now it's the time to snatch it back.

    It seems Micromax is in full preparation to get back in the business of smartphones, where they have left it. Hope we will get to see some launches soon from the Micromax brand once again.

    Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
