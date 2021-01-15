Micromax Manufacturing Smart Televisions For Realme, OnePlus, Infinix And More: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Micromax is manufacturing smart televisions for various smartphone companies in the country. The domestic handset maker is reportedly manufacturing televisions for OnePlus, Realme, Infinix, BPL, and TCL. Notably, Bhagwati Products Limited, which is a production arm of Micromax is producing mobile phones, consumer durables products, telecommunication devices, and smart televisions for other brands.

However, OnePlus and Realme are now looking for options to manufacture televisions, reports Mobile Indian. The report said that these brands are looking for other manufacturers in the country.

Micromax Launches IN 1b Smartphone in Green Colour

Meanwhile, Micromax has launched the 1N 1b smartphone in Green color with a metallic finish. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999 and it comes with 2GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of in-house storage.

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Besides, the Micromax IN 1b is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone supports 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera, while up front you'll get an 8MP camera for video recording and selfies.

Furthermore, the smartphone comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery along with 10W fast charging support via a micro USB port. The Micromax IN 1b smartphone supports a fingerprint scanner, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with dual-SIM cards.

The smartphone is available on Flipkart and will be available on instant cashback, no-cost EMI, and 10 percent off with Axis Bank Credit Card. The smartphone is likely to give competition to the Realme C and the Redmi 9A.

