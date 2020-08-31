Micromax Might Launch Wireless Earbuds In September News oi-Priyanka Dua

Micromax is reportedly planning to foray in the wireless earbuds segment. The company is likely to launch two products this year in September. The upcoming earbuds will be available on Amazon and offline stores and will be priced under Rs. 5,000.

In fact, the company has also joined hands with Croma, reports The Mobile Indian. However, there is no information available on specifications and features. Besides, the company is planning to set up its design lab in the country. The report also pointed out that the company will design all its smartphones at that lab to re-establish itself against Chinese players Realme, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

On the other hand, sources close to the development informed GizBot that the company is planning to bring two smartphones before the festive season under Rs. 15,000. The company might launch smartphones in September. The smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek chipset.

Micromax Plans To Invest Rs. 500 Crore: Report

Meanwhile, Micromax is likely to invest Rs. 500 crore in the R&D and manufacturing smartphones in India. "The new PLI scheme balances out foreign and Indian players. The support of 6 percent is a big support. With the government support, we will be able to fight Chinese brands fiercely on the pricing front. PLI is a solid backing," Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma was quoted by Economic Times. "Internal accruals are good for the plan...I will raise money at the right time," he said.

The development comes after the government announced the Production Linked Incentive scheme to increase manufacturing and to get investment in the country. Similarly, Samsung is planning to manufacture smartphones worth Rs. 3.5 lakh crore in the next five years in India. Apart from Samsung and Micromax other companies, such as Wistron, Foxconn, Lava, Dixon, and Sojo.

