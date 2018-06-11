MIUI 10 beta testing on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will start soon in India

MIUI 10 is here and users have to wait at least for few more months to receive the final stable build of the same. However, if you are a smartphone enthusiast and own any of these Xiaomi smartphones, then you could sign up as a beta tester to get the taste of the upcoming features of the MIUI 10 beforehand.

Xiaomi India is looking for volunteers (beta testers) to test its latest operating system (MIUI 10) as bug report officers. Now, those who own either the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 or the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro can register themselves as a beta tester on the below-mentioned link. FYI the beta testing programme will be made available for other eligible Xiaomi smartphones in the future.

Click here to apply for MIUI 10 beta testing

As both smartphones are running on the latest Android Oreo OS, the MIUI 10 for these smartphones will also be based on the Android 8 Oreo. However, as Google is on the brim of launching the Android-P OS, these smartphones might also receive an update in the future with Android P based MIUI 10 OS.

Top features of the MIUI 10

MIUI 10 is all about AI, which is currently the talk of the town and the word AI is being used across the sectors. Starting with the MIUI 10, Xiaomi will use the AI extensively to boost the performance of the older devices. One major implementation of the AI will be in the camera. MIUI 10 enables portrait mode even on the smartphones with a single camera using AI feature. In fact, Google uses similar technology in the Pixel series of smartphones to get portrait photos on a single camera.

AI Preload is one of those applications, which will help the smartphone to open an app quickly. The AI will pre-load the app in the background based on the user's way of accessing those apps and this feature will get better over the time. This means the most used apps by a user will now open faster. However, as for this feature to work effectively, the apps need to stay active in the background, which might consume a battery.

Revamped UI

MIUI 10 is an OS that is made for smartphones with taller display or smartphones with a higher screen to body ratio. Which also hints that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones might only offer 18:9 aspect ratio. Overall, Xiaomi has kept the home screen similar to the MIUI 10. The major changes are found in the notification shade, recent apps, and volume controls.

The central design is now heavily inspired by Google's material design and looks clear and similar to the one found on the Android P Beta OS. MIUI Ecosystem is the last but not the least interesting one. This feature is similar to the Apple HomeKit and can be used to control different IoT/smart home accessories without installing an app and this feature is built on to the MIUI 10.