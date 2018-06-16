MIUI 10 global beta now available for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MAX 2/2S, and Mi 6

MIUI 10 the 10th iteration of custom Android OS based OS for the Xiaomi and other supported smartphones. The MIUI 10 was recently made official in India along with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. And now, the MIUI global beta ROM is available for the following devices.

According to a new MIUI forum, the MIUI 10 global beta is now officially available for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2/2s or the Xiaomi Mi 6 and one can easily install these updates using the below mentioned links. However one might lose the data while flashing the ROM, so make sure to take a backup of your smartphone.

Install MIUI 10 on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2, and the Xiaomi Mi 6

MIUI 10 is all about AI, which is currently the talk of the town and the word AI is being used across the sectors. Starting with the MIUI 10, Xiaomi will use the AI extensively to boost the performance of the older devices.

One major implementation of the AI will be in the camera. MIUI 10 enables portrait mode even on the smartphones with a single camera using AI feature. In fact, Google uses similar technology in the Pixel series of smartphones to get portrait photos on a single camera.

AI Preload is one of those applications, which will help the smartphone to open an app quickly. The AI will pre-load the app in the background based on the user's way of accessing those apps and this feature will get better over the time. This means the most used apps by a user will now open faster. However, as for this feature to work effectively, the apps need to stay active in the background, which might consume a battery. MIUI 10 is an OS that is made for smartphones with taller display or smartphones with a higher screen to body ratio. Which also hints that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones might only offer 18:9 aspect ratio.

Overall, Xiaomi has kept the home screen similar to the MIUI 10. The major changes are found in the notification shade, recent apps, and volume controls. The main design is now heavily inspired by Google's material design and looks clear and similar to the one found on the Android P Beta OS. MIUI Ecosystem is the last but not the least interesting one. This feature is similar to the Apple HomeKit and can be used to control different IoT/smart home accessories without installing an app and this feature is built on to the MIUI 10.