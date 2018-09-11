MIUI 10 Global Stable now available for Xiaomi Redmi Y2: How to download and install?

How to install MIUI 10 on Redmi Y2

Go to settings > about phone > system updates > check for the update to install MIUI 10

to install MIUI 10 Or download the MIUI 10 zip file for the Redmi Y2

Click on the three dots situated at the top right corner of the updater app

choose update package and select the zip file to install the update, which will update your device from MIUI 9 to MIUI 10

As this is a stable update, it will not erase the internal storage, so, all apps and other downloaded data will be intact

MIUI 10 top features

New and improved UI with a new recent app tray, revamped volumes controls and redesigned notification shade and more

Bokeh effect for smartphones with a single rear-facing camera

AI camera features

Improved app opening times and optimised memory management to offer enhanced multitasking

Based on Android 8.1 Oreo (for the Xiaomi Redmi Y2)

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is the successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Y1, the first selfie-centric smartphone series from Xiaomi in India. All in all, the Redmi Y2 comes with an overall upgrade compared to the Redmi Y2 regarding design and specifications.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection offering a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset powers the smartphone with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage for the base variant, which retails in India for Rs 9,999.

The phone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. The device also has a 16 MP selfie camera with an LED flash. Do note that the primary camera set up on the Redmi Y2 is identical to that of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro.

The smartphone has packed in a 3080 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. As expected, the smartphone does not support fast charging. The device does have a 3.5 mm headphone jack and an infrared sensor, which acts as a universal remote.