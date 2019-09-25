Just In
MIUI 11 Announced For Select Xiaomi Phones; Check If Your’s On The List
Xiaomi has unveiled its latest concept smartphone -- the Mi MIX Alpha along with the MIUI 11. The company has introduced a lot of new features on its latest custom OS based on Android and has also shared a list of devices that supports MIUI 11 beta update.
The stable update will be rolled out in the next few weeks, until then users can install and test new features on the following devices. Depending on the smartphone, the MIUI 11 update will be based on Android 10, Android 9 Pie, Android 8 Oreo, and Android 7.1 Nougat.
MIUI 11 New Features
- Optimized UI design for full-screen smartphones
- Ambient display with dynamic themes
- Mi Doc Viewer app
- Direct casting to smart TVs
- Direct photo printing support
- Ultra battery saver mode
List Of Devices That Support MIUI 11 Beta
• Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro based on Android 10 (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro based on Android 9 Pie (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 based on Android 9 Pie (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 based on Android 9 Pie (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 based on Android 9 Pie (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Mi Max 3 based on Android 9 Pie (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Redmi Note 4/4X based on Android 7 Nougat (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Redmi 6A based on Android 9 Pie (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Redmi 6 based on Android 9 Pie (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Redmi 5A based on Android 8.1 Oreo (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Redmi 5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro based on Android 9 Pie (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Redmi 4/4X based on Android 7.1 Nougat (Available In India)
• Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus based on Android 8.1 Oreo
• Xiaomi Mi 9 based on Android 10
• Xiaomi Mi 6 based on Android 9 Pie
• Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 based on Android 9 Pie
• Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S based on Android 9 Pie
• Xiaomi Mi 8 SE based on Android 9 Pie
• Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite based on Android 9 Pie
• Xiaomi Mi 8 based on Android 9 Pie
• Xiaomi Mi 9 SE based on Android 9 Pie
• Xiaomi Mi Note 3 based on Android 9 Pie
• Xiaomi Mi 5X based on Android 8.1 Oreo
• Xiaomi Mi Mix based on Android 8 Oreo
• Xiaomi Mi 5s based onAndroid 8 Oreo
• Xiaomi Mi Note 2 based on Android 8 Oreo
• Xiaomi Mi 8 UD based on Android 9 Pie
• Xiaomi Mi Max 2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat
• Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A based on Android 7.1 Nougat
• Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Lite based on Android 7.1 Nougat
• Xiaomi Mi 8 EE based on Android 9 Pie
• Xiaomi Mi 6X based on Android 9 Pie
