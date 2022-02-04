Just In
- 39 min ago Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Smart Watches For This Valentines Day
- 1 hr ago BoAt Nirvaana 751 ANC Headphones Specifications Tipped; Launching Soon In India
- 1 hr ago Realme Buds Air 3 Design, Price Hinted Ahead Of India Launch
- 2 hrs ago Chargeasap Flash Pro Power Bank Review: This Is Insane!
Don't Miss
- Finance This Ultra-Short-Duration Fund, Ranked 1 By CRISIL, Has Generated Strong Returns
- Lifestyle Alia Bhatt’s Saree Game is Spot-on During The Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
- News Porn case: Actor Sherlyn Chopra gets protection from arrest
- Movies Major Featuring Adivi Sesh To Release On May 27!
- Sports Australia to tour Pakistan after 24 years, to play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs, 1 T20I across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi
- Automobiles Ather Energy To Install 1,000 Fast Chargers In Karnataka: Signs MoU With State Government
- Education WBPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2021 Declared, Check WBCS Cut-Off Here
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In South India
MIUI 13 Based On Android 12 Arrives On Poco F3 GT
Xiaomi has officially released MIUI 13 in India on February 3rd, 2022. Just a day after this announcement, Poco has now released the stable MIUI 13 update to its flagship offering -- the Poco F3 GT. The MIUI 13.0.0 stable update based on Android 12 OS is currently rolling out for Indian Poco F3 GT users.
Although Poco has delivered the latest software update to the Poco F3 GT, some users aren't happy with the update. Unlike the Chinese version of the MIUI 13, the Indian version looks almost identical to the MIUI 12 and most of the new features have not made it to India, especially the widget features, which are currently limited to the Chinese MIUI 13 ROM.
Poco F3 GT Takes A Lead
During the launch, the company only confirmed the list of Xiaomi, Mi, and Redmi smartphones that are eligible for the MIUI 13 update and didn't share any information on the Poco series of smartphones. It now looks like the Poco F3 GT is the first smartphone in India to receive the stable version of MIUI 13.
The Poco F3 GT is currently the flagship offering from Poco India, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the display is protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.
First Look : MIUI 13 India Stable 😍— Ravikumar (@ravi3dfx) February 4, 2022
MIUI 13.0.0.10 India Stale Update for #POCO F3 GT 💥#MIUI13 #Xiaomi #POCOF3GT pic.twitter.com/xubUX6yYUO
Coming to the RAM and storage, the device offers 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. The base model of the Poco F3 GT offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the high-end model offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Do note that, the phone does not have a microSD card slot but does offer dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.
The smartphone has a few tricks up its sleeve such as physical trigger buttons, and the smartphone also has a metal frame, which should help the device to dissipate the heat in a much more efficient manner when combined with a large vapor chamber cooler.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999
-
32,239