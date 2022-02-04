MIUI 13 Based On Android 12 Arrives On Poco F3 GT News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has officially released MIUI 13 in India on February 3rd, 2022. Just a day after this announcement, Poco has now released the stable MIUI 13 update to its flagship offering -- the Poco F3 GT. The MIUI 13.0.0 stable update based on Android 12 OS is currently rolling out for Indian Poco F3 GT users.

Although Poco has delivered the latest software update to the Poco F3 GT, some users aren't happy with the update. Unlike the Chinese version of the MIUI 13, the Indian version looks almost identical to the MIUI 12 and most of the new features have not made it to India, especially the widget features, which are currently limited to the Chinese MIUI 13 ROM.

Poco F3 GT Takes A Lead

During the launch, the company only confirmed the list of Xiaomi, Mi, and Redmi smartphones that are eligible for the MIUI 13 update and didn't share any information on the Poco series of smartphones. It now looks like the Poco F3 GT is the first smartphone in India to receive the stable version of MIUI 13.

The Poco F3 GT is currently the flagship offering from Poco India, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the display is protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

Coming to the RAM and storage, the device offers 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. The base model of the Poco F3 GT offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the high-end model offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Do note that, the phone does not have a microSD card slot but does offer dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

The smartphone has a few tricks up its sleeve such as physical trigger buttons, and the smartphone also has a metal frame, which should help the device to dissipate the heat in a much more efficient manner when combined with a large vapor chamber cooler.

Best Mobiles in India