MIUI 9 tipped to come with ad blocker for unimportant notifications

We already know that Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 5X alongside the MIUI 9 on July 26. Naturally, the internet is filled with speculations about the upcoming smartphone and the software interface.

According to MI Forum, Xiaomi has decided to start the Closed Beta Program of the MIUI 9, which will be followed by the Open Beta. Other than that, we have come to know some of the key features of the interface, thanks to the numerous leaks. Usually, most of these leaks originate from Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. This time was no exception. A Weibo user has suggested that the MIUI 9 will come with a Smart advert filter.

The advert filter will block ads embedded in apps from popping up unsolicited. This new feature seems to be already available in the beta version of MIUI 9 since the user has even shared a screenshot. We assume that the user is a beta tester of the software interface. While the advert filter may come as a good news for users, free app developers wouldn't be too happy about it.

Currently, the feature is still in testing and is believed not to block all advertisements. However, the scenario might change in future when the MIUI 9 is rolled out to a larger audience.

Apart from this, the MIUI 9 is expected to bring picture-in-picture mode and split-screen feature to the eligible Xiaomi devices. The 'Quick Reply' feature is likely to be included in the update as well.

We have also come across a couple of leaked images showing off the MIUI 9's default homescreen and lockscreen. You can check them out here.