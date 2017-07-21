More Xiaomi Mi 5X renders in HD emerge online

After several speculations, finally, we know that it is the Xiaomi Mi 5X that will be launched by the company to take on rivals such as Oppo and Vivo. The device will be unveiled in the mid-range category.

Recently, we got to know that the Xiaomi Mi 5X will be unveiled on July 26 along with the MIUI 9 update. While we already know the key specifications of this smartphone from the previous leaks, now the live photos of the Mi 5X showing the device in all its glory from all the angles.

Let's take a look at the press renders of the Mi 5X from below.

A design that we’ve already seen Aimed to take on Oppo, the Xiaomi Mi 5X seems to resemble the Oppo R11 with a similar design. Remember that the Oppo R11 is an iPhone 7 lookalike. However, the Mi 5X will be one of the few Xiaomi smartphones to feature a dual camera setup at its rear. No physical home button The live photos those have hit the web show that the Xiaomi Mi 5X slated to go official in a few days will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor at the top center. At the front, the smartphone seems to have no physical home button. Instead, it seems to have a virtual button and this might be a major difference between the Mi 5X and Oppo R11. Three color variants are seen As seen in the previously leaked renders, the Xiaomi Mi 5X photos show that the smartphone might be launched in three color variants - Gold, Rose Gold, and Black. 3.5mm audio jack remains intact The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone appears to feature well-chamfered edges as well as cute speaker grills at the bottom. Also, the antenna band seems to have a u-shaped design. Unlike the flagship Xiaomi Mi 6, this one appears to have the 3.5mm audio jack intact. Photography department As mentioned above, the Xiaomi Mi 5X will have a dual camera setup at its rear. This camera unit is said to arrive with two rear cameras - a Sony IMX386 sensor and a Samsung S5K3M3 sensor for the wide angle and telephoto combination. Up front, there appears to be a 16MP selfie camera on board. Hardware specs we expect The upcoming Mi 5X is believed to feature a 5.5-inch display and make use of a Snapdragon 625 SoC that could be coupled with 4GB RAM. There are talks that we can expect a high-end model of the handset with the Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It is likely to arrive with a USB Type-C port and get the power from a 3000mAh battery with 5V/2A fast charging support. Pricing is also out From the existing rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 5X might be priced between 2500 yuan (approx. Rs. 23,500) and 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 28,500). This pricing definitely falls in the price range of the Oppo R11. Anyways, we will get to know the final details on July 26.

Via: GizmoChina