Mobiistar C1 Shine with Face Unlock launched for Rs. 6,100

Mobiistar forayed into the Indian smartphone market in May 2018. So far, the Vietnamese smartphone brand has launched an array of 7 smartphones in the country in the affordable price bracket. Now, the company has added another device to its portfolio with the launch of the Mobiistar C1 Shine.

The latest offering from the company is priced at Rs. 6,100 and will be up for sale starting from December 15 via the leading distributors all over the country. The company adds that it has set up 1000 service centers across the country for best after-sales service.

With this budget price tag, this smartphone is sure to face a tough challenge from the bestsellers in the sub-Rs. 8,000 price bracket such as Realme C1 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

Mobiistar C1 Shine specifications

The latest Mobiistar offering flaunts a basic design that we see in many budget smartphones. However, going by the recent trend, the device has a tall 18:9 display. The screen is surrounded by thin bezels at the sides but the ones at the top and bottom are noticeably thick. Above the screen, there is an earpiece, selfie camera and the necessary sensors.

Mobiistar C1 Shine bestows a 5.34-inch display with a FWVGA+ resolution of 480 x 960 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC paired with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. Also, there is a microSD card for additional storage support up to 128GB.

The imaging aspects of this smartphone comprise a 13MP rear camera with LED flash. Also, there is an 8MP selfie camera at the front along with front-facing LED flash to click acceptable selfies even in low-light conditions.

The other goodies on board this latest budget smartphone include Bluetooth 4.2, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi and a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Notably, there is a hybrid SIM slot on this smartphone. Similar to the other budget smartphones in this price point, this one from Mobiistar also misses out on a fingerprint sensor but there is support for Face Unlock.