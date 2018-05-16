Mobiistar partners with Flipkart to launch dual selfie camera smartphone in India

Flipkart India's largest e-commerce platform has announced its long-term strategic partnership with Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar to bring its devices in the country.

The upcoming new smartphone is expected to have a dual selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a long-lasting battery at a compelling price. The Selfie Star series will be launched in India on May 23, 2018.

Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director - Mobiles at Flipkart, said: Our partnership with Mobiistar, is another step to transform the market through India-centric innovations at a compelling price."

"We are excited about the launch of the Selfie Star series from Mobiistar, on Flipkart, as these smartphones will offer a complete package of smart technology and great features and pricing. Given our commitment to making great smartphones accessible to all, we are sure the Mobiistar smartphones will emerge as bestsellers in its segment while we continue to remain India's destination for smartphones," he said.

The smartphone company has also tied up with V-Sun Technologies to locally assemble handsets for the Indian market.

Carl Ngo, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Mobiistar India & Global, further added Mobiistar has received tremendous love and popularity in Vietnam and now we are excited to be launching in India."

He said: "As part of our endeavor to "Enjoy More" and to expand the horizons of mobile technology adoption by providing the affordable and uncompromised user experience for our end consumers we will be partnering with Flipkart exclusively for our products. Flipkart has driven and supported users to purchase smartphones with ease and highly contributed towards market growth through innovations and a deep sense of knowing what consumers want. We believe our partnership with Flipkart will reinforce efforts for India and further help us customize our products for the Indian consumers."

This is not the first time that Flipkart has joined hands with an upcoming brand. Previously the e-commerce giant played important role in bringing Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi in the country.