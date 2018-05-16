Flipkart and Amazon's 'last day' offers on smartphones with best camera

Related Articles
- Flipkart Big shopping Day and Amazon summer sale Offers on Budget and Mid-range smartphones
- Honor 9 Lite is available for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart Big Shopping Days
- Flipkart mobile app now has travel booking feature
- Flipkart Big Shopping Day 2 offers on Redmi Note 5, Moto Z2 Play, Pixel 2, iPhone X and more
- Flipkart join hands with appliance manufacturer Midea; reveals its offers for the Big Shopping Days
- Flipkart sold refurbished iPhone as new through Big Billion sale
Flipkart and Amazon are offering attractive deals and discounts on a wide range of product categories. As we are on the last day of the sale, here we detail some of the offers available today. During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale and Amazon Summer sale, there are some enticing deals that you shouldn't miss.
We have already seen several such offers on various product categories such as budget smartphones and high-end smartphones.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big shopping Day and Amazon summer sale Offers on Budget and Mid-range smartphones
We have also curated a list of products across categories available at discounted pricing during the sale that will last until today. Now, we have come up with the discounts on the best camera smartphones.
SEE ALSO: Amazon summer sale offers: Upto 35% off on smartphones: Redmi 5, iPhone X, Huawei P20 Lite and more
Take a look at the deals on the best camera smartphones offered by Flipkart and Amazon during the sale from the list below.
17% off on Honor V10 (View 10)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM
- 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
38% off on Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with over 100% NTSC color gamut, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/ microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 12MP front camera and 12MP secondary camers
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
9% off on Sony Xperia XZ1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
33% off on LG V30 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
5% off on Nokia 6 2018
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera,
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
13% off on Huawei P20 Lite
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
7% off on Huawei P20 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V9 Youth (Get upto ₹17,000 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
7% off on Oppo F7
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
28% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
22% off on Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
33% off on Sony Xperia XZs
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
31% off on Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- 23MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing autofocus camera
- 4G LTE
- 2700mAh battery with fast charging