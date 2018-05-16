Flipkart and Amazon's 'last day' offers on smartphones with best camera

Flipkart and Amazon are offering attractive deals and discounts on a wide range of product categories. As we are on the last day of the sale, here we detail some of the offers available today. During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale and Amazon Summer sale, there are some enticing deals that you shouldn't miss.

We have already seen several such offers on various product categories such as budget smartphones and high-end smartphones.

We have also curated a list of products across categories available at discounted pricing during the sale that will last until today. Now, we have come up with the discounts on the best camera smartphones.

Take a look at the deals on the best camera smartphones offered by Flipkart and Amazon during the sale from the list below.

17% off on Honor V10 (View 10) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM

64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 38% off on Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with over 100% NTSC color gamut, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/ microSD)

16MP rear camera

12MP front camera and 12MP secondary camers

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging 9% off on Sony Xperia XZ1 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging 33% off on LG V30 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 5% off on Nokia 6 2018 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera,

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging 13% off on Huawei P20 Lite Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging 7% off on Huawei P20 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V9 Youth (Get upto ₹17,000 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 7% off on Oppo F7 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery 28% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 22% off on Sony Xperia XZ Premium Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 33% off on Sony Xperia XZs Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology 31% off on Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual (nano) SIMs

23MP rear camera

16MP front-facing autofocus camera

4G LTE

2700mAh battery with fast charging