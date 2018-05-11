Amazon summer sale offers: Upto 35% off on smartphones: Redmi 5, iPhone X, Huawei P20 Lite and more

Are you looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone? In that case, you need not wait for any festive discount or sale to happen online as the summer sale is happening on Amazon India. The online retailer is offering up to 30% discount on smartphones for the benefit of the buyers.

You can head on to Amazon India and check out your favorite smartphone to avail this discount. The discounts go up to 30% and there other attractive offers such as no cost EMI payment option, bank cash back, and operator offers.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Best Offers on smartphones laptops and other gadgets

Hurry up to check out the offer on Amazon India this summer and grab hold of your favorite smartphone right now under this offer. Take a look at the models from below to know more.

Upto 35% off on Redmi 5 (Black, 32GB) Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery Upto 35% off on Moto G5S Plus (Lunar Grey, 64GB) Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Upto 35% off on Huawei P20 Lite Blue Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging Upto 35% off on Motorola Moto E4 Plus (Iron Gray, 32GB) Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GBRAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP fixed focus front-facing camera

Water-repellent coating

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging InFocus Vision 3 Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture secondary 5-megapixel camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Upto 35% off on Lenovo K8 Note Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto G5S (Lunar Grey, 32GB) Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Honor 8 Pro (Navy Blue, 6GB RAM + 128GB Memory) Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G LTE,

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Upto 35% off on Samsung Galaxy A8+ Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Upto 356% off on Huawei P20 Pro Blue Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

40 MP+ 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Upto 35% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Upto 35% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery