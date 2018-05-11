Amazon summer sale offers: Upto 35% off on smartphones: Redmi 5, iPhone X, Huawei P20 Lite and more

Related Articles
Are you looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone? In that case, you need not wait for any festive discount or sale to happen online as the summer sale is happening on Amazon India. The online retailer is offering up to 30% discount on smartphones for the benefit of the buyers.
You can head on to Amazon India and check out your favorite smartphone to avail this discount. The discounts go up to 30% and there other attractive offers such as no cost EMI payment option, bank cash back, and operator offers.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Best Offers on smartphones laptops and other gadgets
Hurry up to check out the offer on Amazon India this summer and grab hold of your favorite smartphone right now under this offer. Take a look at the models from below to know more.
Upto 35% off on Redmi 5 (Black, 32GB)
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
Upto 35% off on Moto G5S Plus (Lunar Grey, 64GB)
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Upto 35% off on Huawei P20 Lite Blue
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
Upto 35% off on Motorola Moto E4 Plus (Iron Gray, 32GB)
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GBRAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera
- Water-repellent coating
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
InFocus Vision 3
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture secondary 5-megapixel camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Upto 35% off on Lenovo K8 Note
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G5S (Lunar Grey, 32GB)
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Honor 8 Pro (Navy Blue, 6GB RAM + 128GB Memory)
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G LTE,
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Upto 35% off on Samsung Galaxy A8+
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Upto 356% off on Huawei P20 Pro Blue
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP+ 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Upto 35% off on Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Upto 35% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery