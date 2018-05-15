Flipkart Big shopping Day and Amazon summer sale Offers on Budget and Mid-range smartphones

E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are at it yet again. Both the online sellers are back with their sales at the same exact time.Both Flipkart's Big Shopping Days Sale and Amazon's Summer Sale will run for four days from 13-16 May.

Both e-commerce websites have managed to offer pretty good deals and if you are someone looking for electronic but don't have a big budget, you should definitely check out these sales.

There are some good deals on budget smartphones, especially on Flipkart. If you are planning to purchase a new smartphone for yourself, but you don't have enough time to browse through all the deals. Here are some of the best bargains on budget and mid-range smartphones you will find on both websites.