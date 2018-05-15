Flipkart Big shopping Day and Amazon summer sale Offers on Budget and Mid-range smartphones

Related Articles
- Honor 9 Lite is available for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart Big Shopping Days
- Flipkart mobile app now has travel booking feature
- Flipkart Big Shopping Day 2 offers on Redmi Note 5, Moto Z2 Play, Pixel 2, iPhone X and more
- Flipkart join hands with appliance manufacturer Midea; reveals its offers for the Big Shopping Days
- Flipkart sold refurbished iPhone as new through Big Billion sale
- Oppo F7 price will be Rs 1000 on Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2018
E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are at it yet again. Both the online sellers are back with their sales at the same exact time.Both Flipkart's Big Shopping Days Sale and Amazon's Summer Sale will run for four days from 13-16 May.
Both e-commerce websites have managed to offer pretty good deals and if you are someone looking for electronic but don't have a big budget, you should definitely check out these sales.
SEE ALSO: Amazon summer sale offers: Upto 35% off on smartphones: Redmi 5, iPhone X, Huawei P20 Lite and more
There are some good deals on budget smartphones, especially on Flipkart. If you are planning to purchase a new smartphone for yourself, but you don't have enough time to browse through all the deals. Here are some of the best bargains on budget and mid-range smartphones you will find on both websites.
13% off on Huawei P20 Lite
Click Here To Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
10% off on Redmi 5 (Black, 32GB)
Click Here To Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
20% off on Motorola Moto E4 Plus (Iron Gray, 32GB)
Click Here To Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GBRAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Vivo V9 Youth (Black) (Extra Rs. 2000 off over regular exchange value)
Click Here To Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
5% off on Nokia 6
Click Here To Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, 1.12um sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Black, 32GB) With Offers
Click Here To Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
60% off on Asus Zenfone 3 Laser (Glacial Silver, 4GB, 32GB)
Click Here To Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Oppo A83 CPH1729 (Champagne)
Click Here To Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
27% off on Sony Xperia R1 Plus Dual (Silver)
Click Here To Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2620 MAh Battery
16% off on OPPO F5 Youth (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
LG Q6 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery
8% off on Motorola Moto X4 (Sterling Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
5% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (Black, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
20% off on Honor 9i (Graphite Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
40% off on Asus Zenfone Zoom S
Click Here To Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 500 nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM,64GB (eMMC) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 12MP secondary camera, f/2.0 aperture, 5 P Largan lens
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with BoostMaster fast charging
30% off on Apple iPhone SE
Click Here To Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 12MP primary camera with 720p HD video recording
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- IOS v10 operating system
- 1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days
- 1 year manufacturer warranty