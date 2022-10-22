Moto E22s Goes On Sale In India: Is It The Best Option Under ₹9000? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Motorola added its Moto E22s budget smartphone earlier this week in India. Now, it has gone on sale and is available to purchase via Flipkart. The Moto E22s is slotted below the recently launched Moto E32 smartphone in Motorola's lineup. The smartphone carries an aggressive price tag of ₹9000 and offers a lot of value. Let's see if it packs in features that make it the best in its segment.

Moto E22s: Features

The Motorola E22s flaunts a similar design language as the Moto E32. It comes with flush-mounted camera sensors at the back and a reflective rear panel. The handset sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It gets a punch-hole camera cutout on the display that houses the selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor. It is a 4G processor, so those looking for a 5G smartphone may have to look elsewhere. The device is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage via its dedicated microSD card slot.

Talking about the cameras, the Moto E22s features a dual camera setup at the rear. There's a 16MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling duties, there's an 8MP sensor at the front. The front and rear cameras support video recording at Full HD resolution at 30fps.

Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM 4G, IP52 splash resistance, 1TB microSD card support, FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery unit coupled with 10W charging support.

Moto E22s: What Makes The Moto E22s Special At This Price Point?

The Moto E22s for a price of ₹9,000 packs all the essential features you would expect from a smartphone in 2022. For starters, it comes with a hole-punch camera cutout on the selfie that improves its aesthetics. Most other devices in the segment come with a dreadful waterdrop notch. The Moto E22s get a fingerprint sensor that a few others miss out on. It offers 4GB RAM, whereas some smartphones come with 3GB RAM at this price. Also, it offers a USB Type-C, while most make do with a micro USB port.

