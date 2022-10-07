Moto E32 With 50MP Camera, Helio G37 SoC Launched in India; Price, Specs News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola has discreetly launched the Moto E32, an entry-level smartphone in India. This device is different from the Moto E32, which was launched in Europe a few months back. The latest budget smartphone in the Moto E series comes with the Helio G37 SoC instead of the Unisoc processor that powers the European variant.

The Moto E32 comes in two color options -- Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue. It is priced at Rs. 10,499 and is available for purchase via Flipkart. As a part of the launch offer, Jio subscribers buying the Moto phone will get benefits worth Rs. 2,549.

Moto E32 Specifications and Features

The Moto E32 bestows a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Motorola smartphone runs Android 12 OS with My UX out-of-the-box and comes with an assurance of two years of security updates. However, the chances of getting the Android 13 update are bleak.

Under its hood, the smartphone draws the power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC based on the 12nm process alongside the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage space that can be expanded up to 1TB as it features a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is support for dual SIM cards, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, a single bottom-firing speaker, and an IP52 splash-resistant rating. The device flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED, and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Both the front and rear cameras support 30fps FHD video recording.

A 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging fuels the Moto E32. Other goodies of the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type- C port, and face unlock.

When it comes to differences, the Moto E32 European variant comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear, comprising a 16MP primary sensor, and a couple of 2MP auxiliary sensors. Also, it uses a Unisoc processor as mentioned above. The other aspects between the two phones are common.

