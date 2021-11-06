Moto E30 Debuts With 90Hz Display, Triple Cameras; Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola recently unveiled the Moto E40 smartphone in India. Now, the brand has launched Moto E30 in the international market. The smartphone carries an affordable price tag as the Moto E40. In terms of features, it also offers some identical features as the Moto E40 such as a 90Hz display, Unisoc T700 chip, and so on. Check out the pricing and features of the latest Moto E30.

Moto E30 Features

The Moto E30 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 268 PPI pixel density. The Moto E30 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which also supports a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. For imaging, there is a triple-camera system at the rear that offers a 48MP primary main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Camera features include portrait mode, panorama, HDR, night vision, and so on. Upfront, the handset sports an 8MP sensor.

Other aspects include an IP52 rating, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and many more. For connectivity, it supports a dual-SIM card slot, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Moto E30: Price Details

The Moto E30 is currently listed on Aldi Belgium website with a price tag of EUR 100 (around Rs. 8,570) which will cost for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. Further, it will be available in Mineral Grey and Digital Blue color options.

Moto E30: Coming To India?

There is no info regarding India's launch of the Moto E30. It also remains to be seen whether the brand will bring the Moto E30 in the country or not. Since the Moto E40 has almost similar features which is selling at Rs. 9,499.

In the same news, Motorola is expected to launch a Snapdragon 898-powered phone by end of this year. Although, the name of the device is still under wraps.

