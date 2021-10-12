Just In
Moto E40 Brings 90Hz Display, 48MP Triple Camera & Near-Stock Android 11 At Rs. 9,499
Motorola has unveiled a new smartphone in India under its budget E-series. The new Moto E40 is priced at Rs. 9,499 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart, starting 17th October 2021. The new Moto handset boasts a 90Hz HD+ IPS LCD screen and runs on near Stock Android 11. It will fight the likes of Realme C-series handsets, Narzo 50i and other sub-10K handsets. Here's everything you need to know about the Moto E40.
Moto E40 Specifications & Features
The Moto E40 flaunts a 6.5" HD+ IPS LCD screen that should offer fluid navigation and decent multimedia experience. It's not a 1080p panel but the higher refresh rate might compensate for the average resolution. The smartphone's USP is its near-stock Android 11 software. Motorola notes that the E40 gets a bloatware-free, near-stock Android 11 experience with some intuitive Motorola gestures like chop-chop for flashlight and 3-finger screenshot.
Another highlight of the Moto E40 is its hefty 5,000mAh battery unit, which should easily last for two-days on a single charge since it has to power a 720p display and an entry-level chipset. The E40 is powered by the new UNISOC T700 octa-core processor and has 4GB of RAM. The handset comes equipped with a fingerprint scanner and also features a software-driven face unlock.
Motorola mentions that the smartphone is water-repellant and has a dedicated key to invoke Google Assistant. You can use two nano 4G SIM cards and expand the phone's internal storage to up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. As far as the camera is concerned, the Moto E40 boasts a triple-lens camera system featuring 48MP primary camera with quad-pixel technology that combines 4 pixels into 1 to offer a brighter and crisper image output.
The budget smartphone also gets a dedicated portrait sensor and a Macro Vision camera to offer 4x close-up shots. Lastly, you also get a dedicated night mode to capture pictures in the low-light scenarios. The Moto E40 will be available in two color variants- Carbon Gray and Pink Clay, with a textured metallic finish. We will soon bring our first impressions of the new Moto budget handset.
