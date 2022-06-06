Moto E32s First Sale In India Today: Price And Launch Offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola recently launched a new smartphone - the Moto E32s in India. It is a slightly tweaked variant of the Moto E32 that went official earlier this year. The new Motorola smartphone has been launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 5000mAh battery, and an IP52 water repellent rating.

Moto E32s Price And Offers

The Moto E32s has been launched in India in two storage options - an entry-level variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space and another variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999 respectively. The company has launched the smartphone in Slate Grey and Misty Silver color options and it will go on sale via Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Jio Mart and Jio Mart Digital from today at 12 PM.

In terms of offers, you can get 5% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card (on Reliance Digital). If you choose to buy via Flipkart, then you will get 5% cashback on using a Flipkart Axis credit card for the transaction.

Moto E32s Specifications

To recap on specs, the Moto E32s runs Android 12 without any software customization. It bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under its hood, the Motorola smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC teamed up with a 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage space. Also, there is support for expandable storage space up to 64GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

For imaging, the Moto E32s makes use of a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. This sensor is accompanied by two other sensors - a 2MP secondary macro lens and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.

Furthermore, the Motorola smartphone comes with other goodies, including 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charger.

Notably, the Moto E32s competes against the likes of Redmi 10A, Realme C31 and Infinix Hot 12 Play smartphones.

