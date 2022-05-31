Moto E32s India Launch Expected On June 2; Pricing & Specifications News oi-Akshay Kumar

Moto E32s smartphone was unveiled by the Lenovo-owned brand a few days ago. The phone arrived as a mid-range offering with a sturdy body, a punch-hole design, a high refresh rate, and a triple primary camera module on the back. Now, the company is all set to launch the Moto E32s in the Indian market very soon.

Moto E32s Is Coming To India In A Few Days

According to the gadget tipster Mukul Sharma aka @Stufflistings on Twitter, the Moto E32s will be launched in India on June 2. The leakster has also showcased the front and rear design of the upcoming Moto smartphone for India, apart from revealing a few of its key specs. The new Moto offering will be available at a starting price tag of Rs. 9,299 and will be offered via JioMart stores, Reliance Digital stores, and Flipkart.

Moto E32s Sports A 6.5-inch Display, MediaTek Helio G Series SoC

Talking about the features, the Moto E32s offers a 6.5-inch display bearing an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone has a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the device has a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor. The SoC is paired with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, up to 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of native storage, which can be further increased up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Moto E32s is equipped with a 16MP main sensor, which is accompanied by a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there's an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and the USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support keeps the Android 12-powered device alive.

Moto E32s Price In India, Availability

The Motorola Moto E32s price in India will start at Rs. 9,299 for its base model. The phone will be available in Slate Gray and Misty Silver color options. We can expect the handset to go on sale in the country soon after the launch on June 2. The company is also expected to launch the Motorola Moto G42 with the Snapdragon 680 SoC in the near future in India.

