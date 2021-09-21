Moto E40 Leaked Poster Reveals 90Hz Display, 48MP Camera; Better Than Competition? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

After launching a bunch of mid-range smartphones, Motorola is now working on expanding its affordable smartphone portfolio. The Moto E40 is the next budget smartphone from the company which might debit sometime soon. A new leaked poster is doing rounds online revealing the key features of the Moto E40.

Motorola E40 Leaked Poster Reveals Key Features

The Motorola E40 leaked poster has been shared by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The poster confirms the Moto E40 to be yet another entry-level handset but with one major upgrade in the display department. The device will have a 6.5-inch display with a standard HD+ resolution but a higher 90Hz refresh rate.

If the information shared by this teaser poster is true, then the Moto E40 will be the first Moto E series model to offer a higher 90Hz refresh rate. Other leaked features include a 48MP primary camera. The exact camera specifications and the number of sensors are not revealed. However, none of the Moto E series currently offer this big sensor.

The poster also reveals an unnamed octa-core processor. While this poster doesn't mention the name of the chipset, previous leaks have hinted at the Unisoc T606 SoC. The device might come pre-loaded with Android 11 (Go Edition). Currently, the rumor mill has churned out limited details surrounding the Moto E40.

However, with all the given information at hand, the device seems to be a good upgrade over the previous-gen models. The camera and display are the primary improvements we are seeing here. The details surrounding the battery capacity and charging speeds are also at large. But, we can expect at least a 5,000 mAh or larger battery with standard 10W charging support.

When Is Moto E40 Launching And How Well It Is Expected To Compete Against Chinese Models?

There is no information available surrounding the Moto E40's launch. The market to receive it first is also not known. We are relying on the leaks to spill some more beans on this budget smartphone. Like always, a lot depends on the pricing as well.

The Moto E40 is expected to be a budget smartphone, if the pricing is slightly lower than the Chinese counterparts in its segment, the device would be a better alternative for users looking to buy a non-Chinese smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India