Lava Z2s Smartphone Debuts With Android 11 Go Edition, 5,000mAh Battery; Price Set At Rs. 7099
Lava has announced a new smartphone under its Z-series named the Lava Z2s. The smartphone comes with Android 11 (Go Edition), a large display, MediaTek processor; however, the exact name of the chipset is still unknown. The smartphone costs are cheaper than the Lava Z2 Max which made its debut back in May in India.
Lava Z2s Specifications
The Lava Z2s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. There is a water-drop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. The display is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and features an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 263PPI pixel density.
The octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that also supports a microSD slot for storage expansion of up to 256GB. The smartphone is backed by a large 5,000 mAh battery; however, it does not support fast charging. The camera department is handled by an 8MP rear camera which comes with an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5MP front-facing camera.
Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the device measures 164.5 × 75.8 × 9.0mm and weighs 190 grams.
Lava Z2s Price And Where To Buy
The price of the Lava Z2s has been set at Rs. 7099 for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM model. It can be purchased in Striped Blue color options via Amazon India, Flipkart, and Lava eStore.
Lava Z2s: Should You Buy?
The Lava Z2s with a large display and a 5,000 mAh battery can be a good pick for an asking price of Rs. 7,099. The smartphone can easily handle your day-to-day usage without any issue. However, if you are looking for an Indian brand then the Micromax In 1B can also be a good choice. Besides, the Lava Z2 Max also offers improved features compared to the Lava Z2s.
In the related news, Lava is planning to launch its first-ever 5G handset in November which will be priced between Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 20,000.
