Moto E40 Massive Leak: Renders, Specifications, Price Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone - the Moto E40. The launch of the next-generation Moto E series smartphone is expected to happen sometime soon. In the meantime, several reports regarding the device have started coming up revealing what we can expect from the Moto E40.

Recently, the notable tipster Evan Blass shared an image of the smartphone showing what we can expect from it. Also, he spilled the beans on some of its specifications such as a 48MP triple-camera unit at its rear, a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an octa-core processor of unspecified chipset.

Moto E40 Specifications Leak

Now, another speculation regarding the upcoming Motorola smartphone has popped up. A German blogger, Nils Ahrensmerier of Mobilegeeks has taken to Twitter to share the key specifications of the Moto E40. Going by the same, the upcoming Motorola smartphone could be launched with a 6.53-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720p and a fast 90Hz refresh rate as suggested by the previous leak.

The tweet goes on stating that the smartphone could get the power from a Unisoc processor, which could be the Unisoc T700. Even a Geekbench listing of the smartphone suggested a similar processor and it is the same processor used by the Moto G20 that went official in April. The chipset will be teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, hints the tipster while we can expect additional configurations as well.

For imaging, the alleged Moto E40 is believed to use a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 48MP primary sensor and two 2MP sensors that could act as macro and depth sensors. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie camera sensor for taking selfies and making video calls.

Powering the upcoming Moto E series smartphone is a 5000mAh battery with the standard 10W charging support. While there is no fancy fast charging technology, we cannot expect much from the E series device as it is a budget offering. We can expect it to run Android 11 with the company's My UX on top. Talking about the possible pricing, the blogger states that the Moto E40 could be priced between €160 (approx. Rs. 14,000) to €170 (approx. Rs. 15,000).

Moto E40 Renders Out

Besides the key specifications, the blogger has also shared a few renders of the Moto E40. Going by the leaked Moto E4 renders, we can expect the upcoming budget smartphone to feature a center-aligned punch-hole cutout on top of the display to provide room for the selfie camera setup. At its rear, the three camera sensors are stacked vertically at the top left corner along with an LED flash unit. Also, we can see the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Talking about its design, the Moto E40 appears to have a polycarbonate back with a wavy pattern that will make it easy to grip the device. The power button also has a textured finish and there is a volume rocker above it alongside another button that could be a dedicated one to activate Google Assistant.

